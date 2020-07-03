Duffy Criticises 365 Days Film For 'Glamourising Rape' In Powerful Open Letter PA Images/Next Film

Duffy has written to Netflix, asking the streaming service to remove Polish film 365 Days because it ‘glamorises the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape’.

The Welsh singer-songwriter bravely went public with her own rape and kidnapping experience earlier this year, after a journalist got in touch to find out why she suddenly disappeared from the spotlight more than a decade ago.

365 Days follows a young Polish woman who is kidnapped by a Sicilian gangster, who tells her she has just one year to fall in love with him. While it is billed as an erotic drama, many people have dubbed it as pornography, due to the graphic sex scenes and disturbing themes.

Duffy Criticises 365 Days Film For 'Glamourising Rape' In Powerful Open Letter Next Film

Duffy addressed the letter to Netflix head Reed Hastings, arguing the streaming service’s decision to host the film was ‘irresponsible’.

‘I don’t want to be in this position to have to write to you, but the virtue of my suffering obliges me to do so, because of a violent experience that I endured of the kind that you have chosen to present as adult erotica,’ she wrote, as per Deadline.

The 36-year-old went on to say such content ‘shouldn’t be anyone’s idea of entertainment,’ adding that it shouldn’t be ‘commercialised in this manner.’

Duffy PA Images

‘I write these words (ones I cannot believe I am writing in 2020, with so much hope and progress gained in recent years), as an estimated 25 million people are currently trafficked around the world, not to mention the untold amounts of people uncounted,’ she wrote.

‘Please take a moment to stop and pause, and think about that number, equivalent to almost half the population of England. And of those trafficked annually, no less than 80% are women and girls, and 50% of them are minors.’

Duffy said it ‘grieves’ her that the streaming service offered a platform for a film ‘that eroticises kidnapping and distorts sexual violence and trafficking as a “sexy” movie.’

‘I just can’t imagine how Netflix could overlook how careless, insensitive, and dangerous this is. It has even prompted some young women, recently, to jovially ask Michele Morrone, the lead actor in the film, to kidnap them,’ she wrote.

Duffy Criticises 365 Days Film For 'Glamourising Rape' In Powerful Open Letter Next Film

The Grammy-winner pointed out that Netflix most likely wouldn’t consider ‘glamorising paedophilia, racism, homophobia, genocide, or any other crimes against humanity.’

‘When I was trafficked and raped, I was lucky to come away with my life, but far too many have not been so lucky,’ she wrote. ‘And now I have to witness these tragedies, and my tragedy, eroticised and demeaned.’

Duffy addressed fans of the film, too, asking them to reflect on the reality of the subject and those affected by it.

She also asked people to educate themselves of trafficking in light of World Day Against Trafficking on July 30.