Dumb and Dumber Stars Jim Carrey And Jeff Daniels Reunite For Memoirs and Misinformation Audiobook PA Images

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels are joining forces once again, but this time they won’t be zipping across the country in a vehicle shaped like a dog.

Carrey and Daniels, who played dim-witted Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne in 1994 comedy Dumb and Dumber, are both set to narrate the audiobook for Carrey’s new semi-autobiographical novel, Memoirs and Misinformation.

Carrey, 58, collaborated on the novel with Brooklyn-based novelist Dana Vachon, whose essays and journalism have previously been published in The New York Times, Slate, and Vanity Fair.

Dumb and Dumber 4 New Line Cinema

A description for Memoirs and Misinformation on the Penguin Random House website reads as follows:

Memoirs and Misinformation is a fearless semi-autobiographical novel, a deconstruction of persona. In it, Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon have fashioned a story about acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, friendship, romance, addiction to relevance, fear of personal erasure, our ‘one big soul,’ Canada, and a cataclysmic ending of the world–apocalypses within and without.

Dumb and Dumber New Line Cinema

Taking to Twitter, Carrey shared a link to Penguin Random House Audio Publishing, where keen fans can already listen to an excerpt.

Announcing his old friend’s involvement in the project, Carrey tweeted:

Couldn’t be more delighted that my friend @Jeff_Daniels found the time to narrate my novel ‘Memoirs and Misinformation.’ Get it July 7th. Click the pic for a listen!

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 65-year-old Daniels joked that he had ‘no idea Jim knew so many big words, but he did write it with someone else so maybe that’s where they came from’, adding:

Whatever I was expecting, this wasn’t it. What a wild ride. Some of it’s true, some of it might have been, some of it can’t possibly be and yet all of it reads like Jim had grabbed me by the hand and said, ‘Let’s jump’. Which is what working with him was like. Say a prayer, flap your arms and hope we fly.

He’s always been a walking, talking creative adventure and Memoirs and Misinformation is no different. In Hollywood speak, it’s Alice in Wonderland meets Hunter S. Thompson. Only it’s not. Because it’s Jim.

Dumb and Dumber 3 New Line Cinema

Memoirs and Misinformation – which is listed under historical fiction and literary fiction – was initially scheduled for publication on May 5 but ended up being pushed back two months.

Penguin Random House will now publish the audiobook alongside the Knopf hardcover and ebook on July 7.