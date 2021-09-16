Dune Director Accuses Marvel Cinematic Universe Of ‘Cut And Paste’ Movies
Dune director Denis Villeneuve has blasted the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for producing what he regards as ‘cut and paste’ movies.
The comments come just over a month before Villeneuve’s hotly anticipated adaptation of Dune, widely regarded as being among the most influential sci-fi texts of the 20th century
Villeneuve has previously directed various critically acclaimed science fiction movies, including Arrival (2016) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017), and many are excited to see his take on Frank Herbert’s Hugo Award-winning novel.
During an interview with El Mundo, Villeneuve emphasised that, although Dune is indeed a blockbuster movie intended to appeal to all audiences, he was keen to move away from the Marvel model.
Villeneuve explained: ‘Perhaps the problem is that there are too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a cut and paste of others […]’
In a separate interview with SE12, the French Canadian director said:
When I decided to do this project, I said to myself, you usually make films with restricted ratings, adult films, very violent, dark, psychological.
This time I wanted to make a movie for teenagers, or for everyone, it is a movie that can be seen by the younger audience. I did it that way because when I discovered the novel, I was 13 myself, and I said that children all over the world will love it. The adaptation of the whole movie is made to my own liking as an adult now.
I wanted to do this dark ‘space opera’, which had not been seen before. I have tried to make a pop movie with great joy.
Considering the idea that he was making ‘a blockbuster against the blockbuster rules’, Villeneuve laughed, ‘Frankly, I will take that as a compliment’.
Villeneuve isn’t the first director to take issue with the MCU. In 2019, iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese told Empire such movies were ‘not cinema’, likening them instead to ‘theme parks’.
The director argued:
It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.
Of course, plenty of people love Marvel and find plenty of artistic worth in the many various MCU movies. So don’t feel disheartened if you’re one of the millions of fans who just can’t get enough.
Dune is scheduled for release in UK cinemas from October 22, 2021.
