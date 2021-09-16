Dune Director Accuses Marvel Cinematic Universe Of ‘Cut And Paste’ Movies

When I decided to do this project, I said to myself, you usually make films with restricted ratings, adult films, very violent, dark, psychological.

This time I wanted to make a movie for teenagers, or for everyone, it is a movie that can be seen by the younger audience. I did it that way because when I discovered the novel, I was 13 myself, and I said that children all over the world will love it. The adaptation of the whole movie is made to my own liking as an adult now.

I wanted to do this dark ‘space opera’, which had not been seen before. I have tried to make a pop movie with great joy.