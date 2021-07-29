Dune Star David Dastmalchian Says It’s A ‘Masterpiece… It’s Never Been Done Cinematically’

PA Images/Warner Bros.

David Dastmalchian says Dune is a ‘masterpiece… in its scale, it’s something that’s never been done cinematically.’

Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming sci-fi epic isn’t the first film based on Frank Herbert’s seminal tome. Following Alejandro Jodorowsky’s infamous failed attempt, the novel was adapted by David Lynch in 1984 – it’s managed to establish a cult following, but it’s often dubbed ‘incomprehensible.’

Particularly off the back of Blade Runner 2049, fans have been eagerly anticipating Dune ever since it was first announced, (im)patiently waiting on the spicy, sandworm-woven sands of Arrakis on the big screen.

We spoke with Dastmalchian ahead James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, where he plays Polka Dot Man; a profoundly silly supervillain on paper, but one that carries the movie in ways you’re definitely not expecting. In Dune, he plays Piter De Vries, a Mentat who serves Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård).

Last year, comparisons between Dune and Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings started to emerge from crew members and fans alike. We asked the star whether this is a fair observation to make.

‘In its scale, it’s something that’s never been done cinematically. I’ve seen the film at this point, it’s a piece of cinema history… I have a difficult time verbalising it, I guess I’ve got to think about it more and be prepared for how to talk about it,’ he said.

‘When I think about J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, which is a very important book to me, and Frank Herbert’s Dune, which is equally important to me, I was so grateful for the way that Lord of the Rings was brought to cinema, and the way that it was done was something that honoured the source material in a way that all of us fans were so happy for.

‘I feel the exact same way about Dune – when the fans go and see this film, they’re going to be so thankful that it’s Denis and it’s what it is, because… it’s a masterpiece.’

While there are some lucky critics out there who’ve seen the full movie, Warner Bros. recently showcased a 10-minute IMAX preview, which received rave reviews – in addition to confirming it’s officially titled Dune: Part One.

‘Words cannot even begin to describe what I just watched. It’s not even a film, it’s a piece of art. We only saw about 10 minutes but when you know, you know. I don’t throw this word out often, but for this, it works. Masterpiece,’ critic Jack Lautaret tweeted.

Dune is due for release on October 22. The Suicide Squad will hit cinemas on Friday, July 30.

