Dune Will Focus On What Happens When ‘Enough Is Enough’ For Exploited People
Upcoming sci-fi epic Dune will explore what happens when ‘enough is enough’ for exploited cultures.
Denis Villeneuve, director of Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Prisoners and Sicario, among others, is bringing Frank Herbert’s seminal novel – a key influence on the likes of Star Wars, Star Trek and Futurama – to the big-screen.
With a star-studded cast, ‘awe-inspiring’ locations and timely story, Dune may well be a phenomenon. For Oscar Isaac, the relevance of its themes are clear.
Issac, who plays Duke Leto, spoke with Empire in a world exclusive on-set interview, discussing the felicitous ideas Dune will illustrate when it hits cinemas before Christmas.
The Ex Machina actor explained, ‘It’s about the destiny of a people, and the different way that cultures have dominated other ones. How do a people respond when it’s at the tipping point, when enough is enough, when they’re exploited? All those things are things we’re seeing around the world right now.’
The official synopsis for Dune reads:
A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.
As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who can conquer their fear will survive.
Alongside Isaac, the film stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Stephen McKinley Henderson.
Commenting on Ferguson’s character, Villeneuve said, ‘I didn’t want Lady Jessica to be an expensive extra. Something I deeply love in the book is that there was a strong balance between the masculine power and feminine power.’
Dune has been adapted for film before. Following Alejandro Jodorowsky’s infamous failed attempt, the novel was brought to life by David Lynch in 1984, and while Herbert was happy with the movie, neither the director nor critics were particularly enamoured, with many dubbing it ‘incomprehensible’. There was also a 2000 mini-series on the Sci-Fi Channel.
Via Villeneuve, the vast story will be split into two movies, although cinematographer Greig Fraser insisted this year’s release will still feel like a standalone film.
As per IndieWire, supervising art director Tom Brown earlier said ‘the sheer scale of it is going to be daunting’, describing it as the next Lord of the Rings.
Dune will hit cinemas on December 18.
Topics: Film and TV, Denis Villeneuve, Dune, Film, Now, Oscar Isaac, sci-fi