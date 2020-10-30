Dungeons & Dragons Live Action TV Show in the Works

Wizards of the Coast

Fans of the classic game board game Dungeons & Dragons will be happy to learn a television show is finally in the works.

Toy company and copyright owners Hasbro are behind the development, after Brian Goldner, the company’s CEO revealed that their entertainment department were in its early developmental stages of getting the legendary fantasy game onto the small screen.

‘[The team is] also working on a couple of different approaches, because there is so much mythology in Canon to – Dungeons & Dragons for live action television,’ Goldner relayed on the Hasbro quarterly earnings call, ComicBook reports.

Dungeons & Dragons

‘And there’s been very strong interest. We’ve talked about how many global streamers and terrestrial broadcasters have been very interested in Dungeons & Dragons,‘ he added

The game’s no doubt been made even more popular after its regular appearances in Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, where its leads have played regularly over four seasons.

Goldner reportedly spoke of the exciting news after he’d discussed the upcoming D&D movie that’s due for a cinema release in 2022. The film, directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, is also in its preliminary stages of writing, with confirmation a script was underway early this year.

Netflix

Despite the old school tabletop game having been around for almost half a century, it’s still proving to be as popular as ever. 2019 was reported as its most lucrative year for the brand, making a movie and TV series all but inevitable.

The game has seen a 20% boost in sales during 2020, which is touted as a knock-on affect to the coronavirus pandemic. That said, friends have largely been restricted from mixing households, so perhaps families have been bonding over a prolonged, epic lockdown board game adventure.

