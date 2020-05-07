Netflix In Talks To Pick Up New Superhero Movie Starring Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt PA

Netflix is in talks to pick up a new superhero movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

What more could you ask for, really, at this time of doom and gloom?

The duo, who teamed up for Disney’s The Jungle Cruise, are set to come together once more to star in Ball and Chain, an adaptation of the ‘90s comic of the same name by Scott Lobdell.

Emily V. Gordon will pen the adaptation, which is described as Mr and Mrs Smith meets a superhero tale.

The story sees a couple who are struggling with their marriage but not all is as it seems, because they are both equipped with superpowers that only work when they are together.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a number of studios were interested in the high-profile movie, and while no deals have been done yet, it looks as though Netflix is set to land the deal.

As well as starring in the film, Johnson will produce under his Seven Bucks banner, with Dany and Hiram Garcia. Meanwhile, Kevin Misher, who previously worked on Fighting With My Family with Johnson, will also produce alongside Blunt.

The comic of the same name was illustrated by Ale Gaza, and has already been developed into a series twice, most recently in 2010 with Syfy.

Johnson and Blunt’s The Jungle Cruise was due to land in cinemas of July 24 this year, however Disney was forced to push back its release by a year as a result of the current health crisis.

Instead, the studio is set to release the Mulan live-action remake on July 24 of this year, health crisis permitting.