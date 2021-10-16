Dwayne Johnson Drops First Look At Black Adam

Warner Bros.

DC has just released a first look at Black Adam, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s superhero debut.

The Rock is arguably the biggest movie star in the world. Yet, despite a plethora of blockbusters under his belt, he’s never cooked up a superhero movie – but as he keeps saying, ‘the hierarchy of the DC universe is about to change’.

Johnson will play Black Adam, first known as Teth-Adam, an antihero from Kahndaq who’ll go onto become the archenemy of Zachary Levi’s Shazam.

Check out the first look at Black Adam below:

The first look was released today, October 16, as part of the DC Fandome event, also set to give fans updates on The Flash, The Batman and more.

As the star earlier wrote, Black Adam is ‘blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way’.

If you remember, Shazam! referenced this; Black Adam freed the Seven Deadly Sins and nearly destroyed the world after gaining the power of lightning. For Batson, Black Adam is his nemesis.

It’s directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, whom Johnson worked with on Jungle Cruise, and also stars Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. The film will feature the Justice Society of America, the predecessors to the Justice League.

DC

There’s few plot details at the moment, but Johnson has teased ‘absolute massive size and scale’, with the story likely spanning more than 5,000 years from the character’s origins to the present day.

Brosnan teased to Collider, ‘It’s an ensemble piece, Black Adam. You have Dwayne, who’s at the pinnacle of his fame and fortune and success and popularity. He is magnificent as Black Adam. We are the Justice Society and there’s four of us, so we became a strong quartet of actors.’

Black Adam is due for release on July 29, 2022.

