Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Beef With Vin Diesel And Infamous ‘Candy Ass’ Post

Dwayne Johnson has opened up about the ‘firestorm’ around his beef with Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel.

The Rock first appeared in the Fast Saga in 2011’s Fast Five, debuting as the hulking, baby oil-smothered Agent Hobbs hot on the trail of Diesel’s Dom Toretto and his eponymously speedy crew.

However, the Hobbs and Shaw spinoff series notwithstanding, his arrival in the family was timely but not everlasting. Johnson implicitly branded Diesel a ‘candy ass’ on social media, appeared in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious on the condition they didn’t have any scenes together and announced he wouldn’t star in the franchise’s big finale.

Johnson recently spoke to Vanity Fair for a profile story, discussing his presidential ambitions, upbringing and digging into his dynamic with Diesel.

The beef emerged with a now-deleted Instagram post, in which Johnson wrote, ‘My female co-stars are always amazing and I love ’em. My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t.

‘The ones that don’t are too chicken sh*t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling – you’re right #ZeroToleranceForCandyAsses.’

‘Nothing specific happened, just the same old sh*t. And that just wasn’t my best day… it caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough…[it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note. But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that,’ he explained in the interview.

‘I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bullsh*t away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.’

There were reports the pair had a meeting in Johnson’s trailer afterwards. ‘I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there,’ the star said.

As for him and Diesel, he said they’re ‘philosophically two different people, and we approach the business of moviemaking in two very different ways… it’s the philosophy of going into work every day. Looking at everybody as equal partners’.

‘And looking at the studio as equal partners. And looking at the crew, regardless of where you’re at, either on the call sheet or otherwise, as equal partners—with respect and with humility, and being respectful of the process and every other human being who is putting in just as much time, just as much hard work and sweat equity, if not more,’ he added.

Diesel earlier said he was Johnson’s ‘big brother’ in the film world and their conflict was the result of his ‘tough love’ as a producer. ‘We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Fellini-esque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing,’ he said.

Johnson apparently burst out laughing when the interviewer brought up this quote. ‘One part of me feels like there’s no way I would dignify any of that bullsh*t with an answer. But here’s the truth. I’ve been around the block a lot of times. Unlike him, I did not come from the world of theatre. And, you know, I came up differently and was raised differently.

‘I came from a completely different culture and environment. And I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that there’s some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it. And it’s just that simple. So when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard. We all laughed. And somewhere I’m sure Fellini is laughing too.’

