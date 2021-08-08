Dwayne Johnson Reveals How Often He Showers

@therock/Instagram/PA

Actor Dwayne Johnson has confessed how often he showers after a fan mused over whether or not he’s one of those ‘stinky’ celebrities.

While some people don’t shower every day, the Jungle Cruise actor has put any speculation to bed, going into detail about his cleaning routine.

Someone tweeted Johnson, writing, ‘Our work Slack has spent much time discussing celebrities who don’t wash themselves, but we’ve all decided that @TheRock can’t possibly be one of those stinky ones and we would all be weirdly heartbroken to find out otherwise.’

PA Images

Much to their joy, it turns out their predictions were correct.

Johnson replied to the tweet:

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.

The original tweeter then followed up with, ‘Thank you for not crushing our spirits. We knew we could count on you!’

Other Twitter users also chimed in on the matter. One person joked, ‘I don’t think there’s a study on it, but I’m certain that singing off-key in the shower is the key to getting truly clean.’

Another person said, ‘I could never do a cold shower… ain’t ready for that one.’

Meanwhile, others begged the question of what his favourite shower song was, with many people suggesting it’s You’re Welcome from Moana.