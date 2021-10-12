Dwayne Johnson Says He’s Spoken To Politicians About Running For President

Alamy

It seems wrestler and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is seriously considering running for president, and has even spoken to politicians about it.

There’s not much Dwayne Johnson can’t do, as the wrestler, movie star and now rapper has demonstrated throughout his career.

Advert 10

He’s one of the biggest stars in entertainment, both in terms of size and star power, but now The Rock might have his sights set on something even bigger than he is: the White House.

PA Images

Johnson told Vanity Fair it’d be an ‘honour’ to serve as president of the United States if the opportunity arose, and added that he’s been speaking to politicians about how he could attempt to run for office.

He explained he’s done ‘a small amount of research and analysis’ to see where people are getting the idea that he could be a potential president, and said ‘indicators are all very positive – in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028’.

Advert 10

However, Johnson admitted his lack of political experience could hold him back and there are no concrete plans in place to run just yet.

He said, ‘You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I don’t know the first thing about policy.

‘I care deeply about our country. I care about every f*cking American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And—there’s no delusion here – I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.’

PA Images

Advert 10

Earlier this year, a poll suggested 46% of Americans would consider voting for Johnson if he decided to run for president, which is a pretty good start for someone who is only considering running at the moment.

If he did run, The Rock wouldn’t be the first big star to enter US politics, or the only one considering a bid. Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger famously became governor of California, while former wrestler Jesse Ventura served as governor of Minnesota.

As for making it all the way to the presidency, Ronald Reagan started out as a Hollywood actor while Donald Trump’s time on reality TV show The Apprentice helped get him into the White House.

If they could do it then so can The Rock.

Advert 10