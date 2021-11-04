Dwayne Johnson Speaks Out On How Alec Baldwin Fatal Shooting Accident Has Changed His Moviemaking Attitude

APEntertainment/Twitter

Dwayne Johnson has revealed that his attitude towards filmmaking has completely changed as a result of the fatal shooting accident involving Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust.

On October 21, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead while the film’s director, Joel Souza, sustained a shoulder injury when Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun that he was believed was safe.

Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. The Rock, is a close friend of Baldwin’s and has since spoken out about the incident, and explained what changes he will now make when making films in the future.

After the fatal on-set shooting, Johnson told AP News that his ‘heart goes out to the families of everybody who was involved’ in the ‘terrible scenario’.

While Johnson noted he couldn’t speak for other production companies, he explained that the incident had ‘created a new lens and new perspective on how we can operate moving forward’.

‘We have to, as awful as this situation was and is, we have to use this as an example, and in a way to be smarter as we move forward. Be safer,’ he said.

Johnson insisted that movies and sets are ‘still safe place[s]’ and that a ‘lot of precaution is taken’.

He stated:

The guts and mechanics of movies, there’s a lot of protection, but, that said, I think moving forward now I can speak on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions, that moving forward on any Seven Bucks Production, in television or film or otherwise, we will not use real guns ever again.

Seven Bucks Productions, co-founded by Dwayne Johnson and producing partner Dany Garcia, will now only use ‘rubber guns’.

‘We’ll take care of it in post. We won’t worry about the dollars or math, or what the cost is, I think we’re going to do it the right way,’ Johnson concluded.

Johnson’s announcement follows news of a petition having been started as a result of Hutchins’ passing, to ban real firearms on set, which as of today, November 4, has gained more than 100,000 signatures.