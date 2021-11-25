Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reduces Veteran To Tears With Incredible Gift In Heartwarming Video

@therock/Instagram

Once again, Dwayne Johnson has proved why he’s the People’s Champ after his absolutely incredible gift left a veteran in tears.

The Jumanji star recently invited some special people to a screening of Red Notice, his latest Netflix blockbuster with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. For one fan, it was a day he’ll never forget.

Johnson shared a video chronicling the events of the day, writing in the caption, ‘Free concessions, @projectrock, @teremana, @zoaenergy, @saltandstraw ice cream. Free everything and a great time at the movies! I also wanted to do something BIG… something MASSIVE… something unforgettable for one fan.’

The clip shows Johnson talking to the audience in the cinema after the movie, when he reaches out to Oscar Rodriguez. ‘I read his story and I was really impressed with his story too, I want to highlight him,’ he says, before inviting him down.

‘I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me,’ Johnson wrote.

@therock/Instagram

‘Takes care of his 75-year-old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimised by domestic violence. Proud and humble Navy veteran. Kind human being. Oscar said it right, just before he drove away – it’s just love. That’s all it is, brother. Just love.’

Rodriguez was stunned to come face to face with the actor. ‘I’m just speechless. I’m so glad to meet you, I feel so encouraged right now, so uplifted. I’m encouraged by your motivation. I follow you on Instagram, I listen to your words. You inspire me. And yeah, let’s do it. Let’s change the world, one person at a time,’ he says in the video.

After chatting, Johnson takes Rodriguez outside to show him something: his brand-new, personal custom truck, once owned by The Rock. ‘Get outta here, bro!’ he reacts, before bursting into tears and phoning his girlfriend.

@therock/Instagram

Johnson originally planned on giving him the Porsche Taycan from Red Notice, but somehow, somebody said no to The Rock. ‘But I still said, yes. I’ll do one better,’ he said.

‘It’s just an honour for me to give a little bit of joy to a dude who deserves probably a lot more than my truck,’ the Jungle Cruise star adds as Rodriguez takes off in his new truck. ‘Go enjoy your new truck dude and Merry Christmas to you and your family!’

