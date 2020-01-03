Ed Sheeran Will Never Sing On The Witcher, Author Vows

Netflix/HBO

Ed Sheeran has somehow become a staple of modern society, but the author of The Witcher series has vowed the singer’s music will never feature on his show.

From busking on the streets to selling out stadiums, there’s no doubt Sheeran is the definition of a success story, and he’s beloved by hundreds of thousands of fans across the world.

Unfortunately for the singer, however, it doesn’t appear he’s managed to win over author Andrejz Sapowski, whose books inspired Netflix’s recently released series The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill.

Netflix

Sheeran’s popularity has led him to integrate into pop culture in more ways than one, so as well as being a regular voice on the radio the singer has appeared in films and TV shows such as Yesterday and Game of Thrones, and his music has been featured in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

His history with film and TV means it wouldn’t be a big surprise for one of his songs to feature in Netflix’s The Witcher, but as long as Sapowski has anything to do with the show, that won’t be happening.

The author works as creative consultant for Netflix’s series, and while that job probably comes with a lot of responsibilities, Sapowski is focused on one in particular.

PA

He spoke about the adaptation of his books during the 2018 Warsaw Comic Con, where he assured fans Sheeran wouldn’t get a look-in, Comicbook reports.

He commented:

I believe that my job as a creative consultant for this series is to make sure that at NO point in the show [will] Ed Sheeran sing. And that I will make sure doesn’t happen. I will make sure.

as long as ed sheeran doesn't make a cameo in the witcher, i'll be happy — the_great_perhaps (@jerviesfuentes) January 2, 2020

In the recent interview Andrzej Sapkowski was asked about his role in Netflix adaptation of The Witcher. He responded: "My main task as a consultant is ensuring that there's not a single episode in the series where Ed Sheeran sings" pic.twitter.com/bRgLH5BP6w — Outstar (@outstarwalker) April 26, 2018

The Witcher has been compared to Game of Thrones thanks to their fantasy-based storylines, but Sapowski’s promise ensures the Netflix series will avoid making the same mistake as the HBO show did when they invited Sheeran on set.

The singer featured in the episode Dragonstone, in which Arya encountered a group of Lannister soldiers and sat with them while they made camp. One of the soldiers was played by Sheeran, who sang Hands of Gold, song from the A Song of Ice and Fire novels.

HBO

The cameo was torn to shreds by GoT fans, who believed the celebrity appearance diminished the authenticity of the show, so fans of The Witcher will likely be delighted to know history won’t be repeating itself.

Admittedly, there’s been no indication Sheeran would even be interested in featuring on the show, but at least now he knows where he stands.

