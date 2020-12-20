Eddie Izzard Uses She/Her Pronouns In Latest TV Appearance, Praised By Fans Sky Arts/PA Images

Stand-up comedian Eddie Izzard has been widely praised online for using she/her pronouns in her latest TV appearance.

Izzard appeared earlier this week on the Sky Arts series Portrait Artist of the Year, where contestants referred to the comedian as ‘she’ and ‘her’.

Advert 10

The 58-year-old describes herself as transgender, but has said she uses it as an ‘umbrella term’ and that she is genderfluid, describing herself in the past as having both a ‘boy and girl mode’.

Eddie Izzard Uses She/Her Pronouns In Latest TV Appearance, Praised By Fans PA Images

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, Izzard said, ‘I do feel I have boy genetics and girl genetics’.

Her time on Portrait Artist of the Year appeared to be the first televised instance in which Izzard has been referred to with her chosen pronouns. Speaking on the show, the comedian said she now wants to stick with ‘girl mode’.

Advert 10

She said:

This is the first programme I’ve asked if I can be she and her, a little transition period. People just assume, well, know me from before… I’m genderfluid, I just want to be based in girl mode from now on.

Fans were quick to celebrate the move on Twitter, with comic and author Shappi Khorsandi writing:

Morning! I see Eddie Izzard is trending. I can’t tell you what she means to me as a comic. Rocked my comedy world when I was a teen and beyond. Changed everything, made room. I love her and this morning I’m very happy for her.

Advert 10

Another fan expressed their hopes that Izzard would get ‘everything she wants in this life’, while a third described the comedian as ‘someone that resonated with [their] teenage queerness in a way that [they] didn’t fully comprehend at the time’.

They continued: ‘I’ve got lot’s of love for her and it’s wonderful to see that so many other’s have too. [sic]’

Advert 10

Nonbinary comedian Sofie Hagen expressed her delight at the positive response Izzard has had, writing:

I’ve been reading people’s reactions to Eddie Izzard using she/her pronouns and I LOVE LOVE LOVE this collective gender euphoria we all feel towards her. Either because we feel represented, because we know how freeing it feels saying it out loud or just because we’re nice people.

Advert 10

Izzard appeared on the finale for season seven of Portrait Artist of the Year, which saw contestants attempt to capture her likeness through artwork.