Eddie Murphy Says Coming 2 America Is Just As Good As The First Film

by : Cameron Frew on : 17 Dec 2020 15:18
Eddie Murphy Says Coming 2 America Is Just As Good As The First FilmEddie Murphy Says Coming 2 America Is Just As Good As The First FilmPA Images/Amazon Studios

Good morning, my neighbours! Eddie Murphy says Coming 2 America is just as good as the first film, and we’ve got our first official look at the sequel.

John Landis’s 1988 comedy is one of Murphy’s best comedies, coming at the very height of his movie career. It follows Prince Akeem of Zamunda (Murphy) as he flies to America alongside Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to find the love of his life, wishing to avoid an arranged marriage back home.

The sequel, directed by Craig Brewer, has been in development for a few years now. While images have leaked from production, we’ve now got our first official look at the icon back in his royal wears.

COMING 2 AMERICACOMING 2 AMERICAAmazon Studios

There’s no details regarding the plot of Coming 2 America, but we know Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos will also return.

The lead comic is excited about reprising his role, saying: ‘What I’m most excited about the audience seeing is how amazing this movie is.’

He added: ‘We have incredible new cast members like Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne and my own daughter, Bella Murphy, among others, who are all so funny and really brought their A-game. It’s just a great picture and I’m excited to have audiences see it.’

You can check out the rest of the first official pictures below:

Amazon Studios
Amazon Studios
Amazon Studios
Amazon Studios
Amazon Studios
Amazon Studios
According to Murphy, it’s just as good as the first movie. ‘This is the perfect time to return to Zamunda because it’s been a while since we’ve had a great comedy that everybody can enjoy. Zamunda is a very funny place, and the world needs that right now,’ he said.

Coming 2 America is set to hit Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021. 

