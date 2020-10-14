Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America Will Stream On Amazon Prime
Many upcoming movies are boycotting their cinema releases for streaming debuts instead, with Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America now joining the trend.
The film follows the likes of Borat 2 and Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan to be acquired by Amazon Studios.
Originally by Paramount Pictures, the sequel to Murphy’s 1988 movie is said to have been bought by Amazon for a whopping $125 million.
The movie will see Prince Akeem return to America to search for his long-lost son. Directed by Craig Brewer, the film stars the likes of Kiki Layne, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, and James Earl Jones alongside Murphy.
The description for the upcoming film reads:
Prince Akeem is set to become king of the fictional country of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America — a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle.
To honour the former king’s dying wish to groom his grandson as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America.
Sources have told Variety that Coming 2 America‘s release date on Prime will be December 18.
Many will welcome the film coming to the streaming service instead of delaying its release – something many distributors have decided to do in light of the ongoing pandemic.
The likes of Black Widow and James Bond have seen their cinema releases dates pushed back twice in recent months. Both were supposed to make their cinema debuts next month but have since been delayed again and will (hopefully) hit screens in 2021.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Amazon Prime, Eddie Murphy, Film, Now, paramount pictures, sequel