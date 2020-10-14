unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America Will Stream On Amazon Prime

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 14 Oct 2020 08:26
Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America Will Stream On Amazon PrimeEddie Murphy's Coming 2 America Will Stream On Amazon PrimeParamount Pictures

Many upcoming movies are boycotting their cinema releases for streaming debuts instead, with Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America now joining the trend.

The film follows the likes of Borat 2 and Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan to be acquired by Amazon Studios.

Advert

Originally by Paramount Pictures, the sequel to Murphy’s 1988 movie is said to have been bought by Amazon for a whopping $125 million.

The movie will see Prince Akeem return to America to search for his long-lost son. Directed by Craig Brewer, the film stars the likes of Kiki Layne, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, and James Earl Jones alongside Murphy.

PA

The description for the upcoming film reads:

Advert

Prince Akeem is set to become king of the fictional country of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America — a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle.

To honour the former king’s dying wish to groom his grandson as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America.

Sources have told Variety that Coming 2 America‘s release date on Prime will be December 18.

Paramount Pictures

Many will welcome the film coming to the streaming service instead of delaying its release – something many distributors have decided to do in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Advert

The likes of Black Widow and James Bond have seen their cinema releases dates pushed back twice in recent months. Both were supposed to make their cinema debuts next month but have since been delayed again and will (hopefully) hit screens in 2021.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, Amazon Prime, Eddie Murphy, Film, Now, paramount pictures, sequel

Credits

Variety

  1. Variety

    Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ Moves From Paramount to Amazon Studios

 