Eddie Redmayne Confirms Fantastic Beasts 3 Has Finally Started Filming
Fantastic Beasts fans shouldn’t worry: firstly, because that means ‘you suffer twice’; secondly, the third film has officially started filming.
It’s been two years since we joined Newt Scamander on his adventures around a pre-Harry Potter world of witchcraft and wizardry, with fans of the series left hanging in recent months.
Like every other major film, Fantastic Beasts 3 was put on hold earlier this year due to the current pandemic. However, as productions trickle back into operation, the threequel has commenced shooting.
While promoting his new film, Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, Eddie Redmayne discussed returning to the Fantastic Beasts set and the precautions put in place for cast and crew.
Chatting to CinemaBlend, he explained:
It’s interesting because we’ve started shooting now. We’re two weeks in, and again, it’s a whole new process. It’s a whole new normal. Testing frequently, masks. And I wondered, actually, whether the masks would affect creativity, in some ways.
Maybe that was a bit ignorant, but I just thought, as humans, do we need interaction to spark from each other. What is really reassuring is that it is a different process, but it still feels like it’s fizzing and that everyone is working at the top of their game.
Warner Bros. will be hoping for a smooth ride across the production, particularly after The Batman had to briefly pause again after Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive for the virus. Filming has since resumed on the DC movie.
Fantastic Beasts 3 is set for release on November 12, 2021.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Eddie Redmayne, fantastic beasts, Fantastic Beasts 3, Film, Harry Potter, Now