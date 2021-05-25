unilad
Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho With Anya Taylor-Joy Drops First Trailer

by : Cameron Frew on : 25 May 2021 16:13
Universal Pictures

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, a psychological horror starring Anya Taylor-Joy, has revealed its first trailer.

Excluding The Sparks Brothers, the director’s last theatrical outing was with 2017’s incredible Baby Driver. Later this year, the architect of The Cornetto Trilogy is returning to the big screen with a movie ‘very different’ from anything he’s ever done before.

Few details were known about Last Night in Soho prior to today’s trailer, bar its glimmering cast, horror and mysterious time travel elements. Now, excited moviegoers have got a proper look at the upcoming movie.

Check out the first trailer for Last Night in Soho below:

The official synopsis reads, ‘A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.’

In addition to directing, Wright has co-written the film with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who previously earned acclaim for her work on 1917. Alongside Taylor-Joy as Sandy, Thomasin McKenzie stars as Eloise alongside Matt Smith, Rita Tushingham, Terence Stamp and Diana Rigg in her final role, coming after her passing last year.

Speaking to Empire last year, Wright said Last Night in Soho will ‘feel very different to my other films. But I’ve always liked films which have a slow burn into something else, and a lot of my movies have that feeling’.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith in Last Night in Soho. (Universal Pictures)Universal Pictures

Last Night starts in a more psychological realm and then starts to get increasingly intense as it goes along. And I always like to gravitate towards making a film in genres I miss, and there’s a certain type of psychological horror film that you got more in the ’60s and ’70s that have something of an operatic nature. I’m using that kind of visual grammar,’ he added.

McKenzie also told the publication, ‘It’s genuinely something I’ve never seen before… very unique. I love things where you’re reading a script, and you know where it’s going, and then it just goes in a completely different direction.’

Thomasin McKenzie in Last Night in Soho. (Universal Pictures)Universal Pictures

Wright has cited inspirations from Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now, with Taylor-Joy saying it’s ‘very claustrophobic… the colours are so intense. It’s a really well-directed acid trip. I think people will really like it. You definitely will not be bored’.

The Queen’s Gambit star told NME, ‘It’s got the choreography that [Wright is] known for, but I think people will be surprised and impressed with what he’s come up with.’

Last Night in Soho is due to hit cinemas on October 22, 2021.

