Edward Furlong Confirmed To Return As John Connor In Terminator: Dark Fate

Terminator: Dark Fate looks as though it’ll be getting the entire band back together as Edward Furlong has been confirmed to return as John Connor.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton were already confirmed to return but producer James Cameron has now confirmed Furlong will also return during a panel session at San Diego Comic-Con.

Incredibly, the announcement seemed like something of a footnote during the video speech as he told the story of Linda Hamilton’s return and casually dropping in that Furlong was also coming back.

James Cameron just introduced the #Terminator: #DarkFate panel and confirmed the return of John Connor with Edward Furlong in the part! Live updates: https://t.co/txHjqUec2X pic.twitter.com/Uiqm5gbd5S — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 18, 2019

The legendary director, and producer on the new Terminator movie, said:

You’ve got Tim Miller fresh off of Deadpool. Me coming back to the franchise almost three decades later… we’re coming up with crazy new stuff you’ve never seen before. One thing kept circling around, ‘Do we want to bring Sarah back? And there is no Sarah but Linda, so how to do we talk to Linda into being in this movie? We asked Linda to come back and thankfully she agreed and we built the story about that. Eddie Furlong is back as John.

Furlong was the original John Connor, appearing way back in 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the film considered the strongest in the entire franchise.

That was Furlong’s only outing as John Connor as various other actors took on the role in the other movies of the franchise.

Nick Stahl was John Connor in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and Christian Bale took on the role for Terminator Salvation. Most recently, Jason Clarke played John Connor in Terminator: Genisys.

Terminator: Dark Fate will be in cinemas on November 1st, 2019.