El Camino Features At Least 10 Breaking Bad Characters And One Super-Secret Cameo

After somehow making a whole movie based on one of the most successful and popular TV shows of all time in near entire secrecy, slowly the details of El Camino are starting to emerge.

The film, a spin-off/continuation/sequel/who knows what of Breaking Bad was reportedly finished months before anyone even knew it was a thing. While actor Aaron Paul, who plays the inimitable Jesse Pinkman, said he managed to keep it under wraps by telling people he was ‘doing this small little indie [film] out in New Mexico’.

Now, however, the secret’s out, and with it infinite questions of who, what, where, how, why and when.

As the above teaser shows, El Camino will see the return of Skinny Pete, played by Charles Baker. As he says, there’s ‘no way I’m helping you people put Jesse Pinkman back inside a cage’.

So, it’s safe to say Skinny Pete and Jesse Pinkman feature in the upcoming film. But who else? Who else, I hear you scream! Obviously, we’ve all got our fingers crossed for the return of Heisenberg/Walter White, but they’re never going to give that one away.

However, the team behind the show are willing to say, as well as Skinny Pete, his partner-in-crime Badger (played by Matt L. Jones) will also be returning, along with ‘more than 10 familiar characters’ from the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

So far, Jesse, Pete and Badger are the only three Breaking Bad characters listed on IMDb, though it seems we’re sure to see some familiar faces – half-faced presumably dead Gus, perhaps? Presumably dead Walter? Skyler? The Aryan brotherhood Jesse escaped from? Saul? Saul’s got to be in it, right?

There’s also the rumour of a ‘key castmember’ being ‘shuttled’ in and out of the shooting locations in Albuquerque by a private jet, so we’re not talking any B-list people here.

The forthcoming, two-hour film arrives six years after the thrilling finale of Breaking Bad, which saw Walter White lying on the floor, having seemingly finally been defeated (or was he??), and Jesse Pinkman driving an El Camino to freedom after escaping the clutches of Jack’s evil Aryan brotherhood compound.

Where Jesse went, who he’s with and who may or may not have followed him are still yet to be seen…

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will premiere on Netflix on October 11.

