El Camino Is On Netflix Now

Yeah, bitch! El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is on Netflix now.

The globally-awaited cinematic follow-up to the best TV show of all time, Breaking Bad, is finally here. Are you ready?

At 122 minutes, it’ll all be over so fast. But after years of tiny teases, fake-outs and recent trailers, no more half-measures – it’s time to see what happens to Jesse Pinkman.

The film comes straight from Vince Gilligan, the creator of the Emmy-winning show that breathlessly hooked viewers for five seasons.

Chronicling the empirical rise of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a brilliant chemistry teacher who turns to meth-making – with the assistance of his former high school student Jesse (Aaron Paul) – to pay hospital bills, it was a dazzling work of impeccable, thought-provoking drama.

If you’re looking for a recap of the series’ many, many events – from the funny to the horrific – Paul recently offered up a slapdash, ultra-quick run-through on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The film is set to pick up directly after the violent events of the show’s ‘Felina’ in 2013, with Jesse on the run – in an El Camino, no less – from Jack and his gang of neo-Nazi goons.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.

We know from the trailers Jesse reunites with Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt L. Jones), but who else will appear?

Jonathan Banks confirmed Mike Ehrmantraut will return in some form in El Camino, making the surprise announcement while being interviewed by ET Canada at the Primetime Emmy’s earlier this year.

There’s very little known about the film going in: the whole project was completed in secret, somehow kept under wraps after Paul told people he was ‘doing this small little indie out in New Mexico and that was it. No one second-guessed it’.

In an interview with The New York Times, Paul revealed Gilligan phoned him around two years ago to discuss how to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary.

Paul explained:

At the very end of the conversation, he mentioned that he had an idea of where to take it from here, and he wanted to hear my thoughts on it. I quickly told Vince that I would follow him into a fire.

The actor added he thought he’d said goodbye to Jesse when the series came to a close, saying ‘it was a hard, emotional thing for all of us… when the finale happened, we all got together and hugged it out and said I love you. And that was it’.

With such a near-untouchable legacy attached to the show – with its final four episodes regarded as some of the finest television in history – Paul was naturally anxious, but that changed after reading the script.

Paul said:

I couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds. I was just lost in my thoughts. As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that Vince wanted to take me on this journey. It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realize that I wanted, and now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.

In order to get yourself emotionally ready, Paul shared a clip from the show back when El Camino was announced that should ‘prepare you all for what’s to come’.

Cats out of the bag…and the bag is in the river. Here’s a moment from Breaking Bad to slowly prepare you all for what’s to come. #BreakingBad #Netflix #Elcomino ⚗️💎💵💰 https://t.co/q3VdCCLxZe — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 25, 2019

We’ve been treading lightly for six years – what are you waiting for? Go watch El Camino now!

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is available on Netflix now.

