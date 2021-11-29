Elf Store Manager Faizon Love Wants His Own Christmas Movie After Suggesting He Play Black Elf

Alamy/New Line Cinema

After reports that Will Ferrell turned down $29 million to reprise his iconic Elf role, one of his fellow cast members has suggested a sequel could still go ahead, with one very important difference.

Faizon Love was a scene-stealer in the iconic 2003 Christmas movie as the exasperated store manager at Gimbels, and recently said he believed the time was right for him to step into Ferrell’s pointy shoes and take on the role of ‘Black Elf’.

‘I think America is ready for a Black Elf,’ he told TMZ. ‘We had a Black president, we had an orange president, now it’s time for a Black Elf,’ he joked.

As it turned out, much of America was not ready for a Black Elf, with Love’s obviously tongue-in-cheek comments provoking some opposition on social media from people who refused to even consider a sequel that wasn’t cosigned by Ferrell.

That backlash led Love to reconsider his proposal, with the actor taking to Instagram to let his followers know that he’d decided it was time for him to make his own Christmas movie.

‘You know what, now I’m like, f**k that, I’m gonna do my own movie about Christmas, and I’m gonna put myself as the lead,’ he said. ‘I might be Santa Claus, I might be an elf, I might be just a toymaker, but I’m doing my own Christmas movie now.’

It’s not clear whether Love is being serious or not, but either way his followers are ready for a Faizon Love Christmas special, with one person commenting, ‘That’s right eff them @faizonlove!!! Hell I’ll be an extra lol. Looking forward to it!!!!’