Elijah Wood Wants Cameo In Lord Of The Rings TV Show

I am super fascinated by what they’re doing with the show. They’re calling it The Lord of the Rings, but I think that’s slightly misleading.

From what I understand, the material they are working on exists chronologically further back in history in the lore of Lord of the Rings or Middle Earth than any characters represented in Lord of the Rings.

It sounds more ‘Silmarillion’ era. Not to get nerdy, but it’s the Second Age of Middle Earth.