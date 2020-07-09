Elijah Wood Wants Cameo In Lord Of The Rings TV Show
It’s been almost two decades since Elijah Wood brought us his classic portrayal of Frodo Baggins, the mild-mannered Hobbit forced to summon great courage under extraordinary circumstances.
Wood made us care for and ultimately empathise with the short but tough hero, and – despite the many brilliant roles we’ve seen him tackle since – many of us will always associate him with the beautiful, mystical land of Middle Earth.
Now Wood has expressed interest in heading back to the Shire, stating that he is ‘fascinated’ by the upcoming Amazon Prime TV show and wouldn’t say no to appearing in a cameo role.
Speaking during a live interview with IndieWire, Wood described himself as being ‘absolutely’ up for any cameos that may arise:
If there was a world where that made sense and was organic to what they’re doing than yes. Look, any excuse to get to go to New Zealand to work on something I am absolutely there.
The show will take place long before the events in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, so it’s highly unlikely we will see Wood back in Frodo’s Hobbit house anytime soon. Perhaps this time around we could see him appear as an elf or a wizard.
Showing off his in-depth knowledge of the books that sparked the beloved movies, Wood said:
I am super fascinated by what they’re doing with the show. They’re calling it The Lord of the Rings, but I think that’s slightly misleading.
From what I understand, the material they are working on exists chronologically further back in history in the lore of Lord of the Rings or Middle Earth than any characters represented in Lord of the Rings.
It sounds more ‘Silmarillion’ era. Not to get nerdy, but it’s the Second Age of Middle Earth.
Work on the TV incarnation of The Lord of the Rings was already underway when lockdown hit, with scenes shot at studios throughout Auckland, as well as on site across the country.
The NZ Film Commission have recently stated that, although shooting for The Lord of the Rings has not yet resumed, pre-production work has indeed fired up once again, with the hotly anticipated fantasy series having been granted border exemptions.
At the time of writing, Wood is not yet involved with the TV series, and it’s unclear whether or not he ever will be.
However, his enduring passion for the world of Tolkien is clear to see, and fans would no doubt be thrilled to see him pull on his big, hairy feet once again. The casting team would be one big ‘Fool of a Took’ not to consider bringing him aboard.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Amazon Prime, Elijah Wood, Frodo Baggins, Lord of the Rings, New Zealand, Now