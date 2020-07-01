unilad
Elisabeth Moss Says Invisible Man Sequel Could Happen ‘If People Want It’

by : Lucy Connolly on : 01 Jul 2020 17:35
Elisabeth Moss is ready to give The Invisible Man fans what they want – a sequel, duh – but only if they can prove they want it enough.

The movie became the first – and presumably last – hit horror movie of 2020, exceeding all expectations by taking the top spot at the box office in its opening weekend, and earning itself an impressive score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

So it’s no surprise horror fans want a sequel, with demand growing since the film’s February release. It seems the demand isn’t quite loud enough though, at least according to Moss, who recently admitted she’d be keen to get on board if she knew people wanted a follow-up.

The Invisible Man 2020The Invisible Man 2020Universal Pictures

Speaking to Bloody Disgusting about the chances of a sequel, the actor said one would only really be possible if they could prove the demand was big enough.

She jokingly explained:

Look, if people want it, that’s kind of a big part of what we need in order to do it. So put the word out there that YOU want it and then I’ll help!

Well, what are you all waiting for? Load up your laptop and get tweeting for God’s sake. Tag her on Instagram if you need to – hell, even print posters out for all I care, whatever it takes to prove a sequel is very much needed.

the invisible manthe invisible manUniversal Pictures

Written and directed by Leigh Whannell, The Invisible Man is a modern take on the H.G. Wells sci-fi novel of the same name.

Moss has been widely praised for her performance as Cecilia Kass, a woman who is terrorised by her ex-boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) after he presumably fakes his own death. The film sees her having to prove her sanity as she’s stalked by someone that nobody can see.

Elisabeth, if you’re reading this, we want a sequel. Pretty please with a cherry on top.

Lucy Connolly

A Broadcast Journalism Masters graduate who went on to achieve an NCTJ level 3 Diploma in Journalism, Lucy has done stints at ITV, BBC Inside Out and Key 103. While working as a journalist for UNILAD, Lucy has reported on breaking news stories while also writing features about mental health, cervical screening awareness, and Little Mix (who she is unapologetically obsessed with).

