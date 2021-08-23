Elizabeth Olsen Speaks Out On Scarlett Johansson’s Disney Lawsuit

PA

Elizabeth Olsen has spoken out about Scarlett Johansson’s legal fight with Disney, after the Black Widow star filed a lawsuit against the studio.

Johansson is currently suing Disney over its decision to simultaneously release Black Widow in cinemas and on its home streaming platform Disney+, claiming that she was assured the film would have an ‘exclusive’ theatrical release and lost out on as much as $50 million in earnings as a result of the change in plans.

Now, Olsen has voiced her feelings on the issue, having previously worked on a number of Marvel movies with Johansson, including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

In an interview with Jason Sudeikis for Vanity Fair, the WandaVision star said of Johansson’s decision to take Disney to court over the alleged breach of contract, ‘I think she’s so tough and literally when I read that I was like, ‘Good for you, Scarlett’.’

‘When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that’s just, that’s just all contracts. So it’s either in the contract or it’s not,’ she said.

Sudeikis echoed Olsen’s views, calling the move ‘appropriately badass and on-brand’.

As part of their discussion, Olsen said the move towards simultaneous releases during the pandemic had left her ‘worried’ for the future of the film industry.

‘I like going to the movies and I don’t necessarily want to see only an Oscar contender or a blockbuster,’ she said. ‘I would like to see art films and art house theaters. And so I do worry about that, and people having to keep these theaters alive,’ she said.

Olsen and Sudeikis’s comments come after three women’s advocacy groups in Hollywood called out Disney for their response to the lawsuit, in which they accused Johansson of ‘callous disregard’ in her decision to sue.

In a joint letter, Time’s Up, ReFrame and Women in Film said Disney’s statement ‘[attempted] to characterize Johansson as insensitive or selfish for defending her contractual business rights’.

They continued: ‘This gendered character attack has no place in a business dispute and contributes to an environment in which women and girls are perceived as less able than men to protect their own interests without facing ad hominem criticism.’

Johansson’s lawyers have also accused the studio of launching a ‘misogynistic attack’ on the actor, Deadline reports.

