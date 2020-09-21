Ellen DeGeneres Addressed Those Toxic Misconduct Allegations On Season Premiere TheEllenShow/YouTube

Ellen DeGeneres has publicly addressed allegations of a toxic working environment on her show for the first time, following an investigation that saw three senior producers being fired.

The 62-year-old television host stood on the stage ahead of The Ellen Show’s season premiere and apologised to her viewers, saying she takes responsibility ‘for what happens at my show’.

It comes after WarnerMedia announced it would be undertaking an internal investigation into what went on behind the scenes earlier this year, following several accusations of racism, miscommunication, sexual harassment and a culture of ‘fear’.

Now, DeGeneres has addressed those allegations in her first monologue of season 18:

Speaking to her audience, who appeared virtually on large screens where seats would usually be placed amid the ongoing global health crisis, DeGeneres said the show would be embarking ‘on a new chapter’.

‘As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation,’ the host said. ‘I learned that things happened here that never should have happened.’

She went on to say she takes this ‘very seriously’, adding: ‘I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power and I realise that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.’

DeGeneres continued:

This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I am Ellen DeGeneres. My name is there, my name is there, my name is on underwear. We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace, and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter.

She went on to address reports that she wasn’t who she appeared to be on television, stressing the difficulty she faces for being widely known as the ‘be kind’ lady.

DeGeneres noted how she began signing off with the phrase ‘be kind’ in 2010, after college student Tyler Clementi killed himself after being bullied for being gay. DeGeneres said she used the phrase as she thought the world ‘needed more kindness’, adding: ‘I think we need it more than ever right now.’

‘The truth is, I am that person you see on TV,’ DeGeneres added, calling herself ‘a work in progress’. She continued: ‘All I want is for every single one of [my 270 employees] to be happy and to be proud to work here.’

Her comments are the first she has made on-screen since the allegations arose over the summer, launching a WarnerMedia investigation into the matter – although she did send a letter of apology to her staff at the time.

In the wake of the investigation, The Ellen DeGeneres Show dropped three of its senior producers – executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman – and employees were told of several changes that would be implemented in the future.