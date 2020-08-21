Ellen DeGeneres Increasing Staff Benefits Amid Toxic Workplace Scandal PA

Following reports of The Ellen DeGeneres Show having a toxic workplace environment, the TV host is apparently increasing benefits for staff.

Advert

The decision comes after complaints began to surface in April this year about the show’s treatment of its employees.

While 62-year-old DeGeneres has since written an apology letter to members of her staff, she is now bringing in some new perks to those still working on the show, including increased paid time off.

Ellen DeGeneres Warner Bros.

Part of her apology read:

Advert

On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry

In a bid to boost morale, staff will now receive five paid days off to use at their discretion, birthdays off, and paid time for doctors appointments and family matters, Variety reports. The news was announced by senior producers of Ellen Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner via a virtual town hall on Monday, August 17.

Connelly and Lassner told staff ‘don’t be afraid’ during the call, in regards to communication about workplace issues, circumstances surrounding the pandemic, or even rumours that no one should make eye contact with DeGeneres – something which she has denied.

WarnerMedia have been conducting an internal investigation into the show since the toxic workplace claims surfaced; a human resources executive provided by Ellen distributor WarnerMedia has already started work and has attended several zoom meetings.

Ellen DeGeneres Show Warner Bros.

Former senior producers of the show Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, alongside co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, were all fired recently, something which was also announced during Monday’s townhall meeting. All three were fired for alleged sexual harassment and misconduct.

Five former employees claimed Glavin touched them in a way that made them uncomfortable, he also had a ‘reputation for being handsy with women’ while Leman was reportedly known for making sexual comments in the office.

Glavin has yet to comment publicly on the claims, but Leman has denied ‘any kind of sexual impropriety,’ while Norman said he was ‘100% categorically denying these allegations’. Leman added that he believes he has been ‘scapegoated’.

Advert

While the increased benefits may be welcomed by Ellen staffers, apparently the most meaningful gesture to them was the TV host breaking her silence. As the source told Variety, ‘It was important to know what and how much she knew because many of us really believe in her.’