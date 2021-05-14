Ellen DeGeneres Claims Toxic Workplace Allegations Were ‘Orchestrated’

PA Images/Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Ellen DeGeneres has talked about the end of her show and the toxic workplace claims she says were ‘too orchestrated’.

Last year, allegations about Ellen DeGeneres and the set of Ellen shocked many people. On top of comments about DeGeneres being cruel to staff, some alleged sexual misconduct on the set. This led to Warner Bros. investigating the show and firing key executives.

Despite the action taken after the investigation, Ellen has suggested the 36 former employees that accused the executive producers of sexual misconduct and harassment were part of an ‘orchestrated’ plan. Interestingly, these comments come after the show announced it will be coming to an end after more than 3,000 episodes.

Speaking about the criticism levelled at her, and the testimony from guests, Ellen told Savannah Guthrie on Today, as per Vanity Fair:

I really didn’t understand it. I still don’t understand it. It was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated. You know, people get picked on, but for fourth months straight for me – and then for me to read in the press about a ‘toxic work environment’ when all I’ve ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is and how what a happy place this is.

DeGeneres also told The Hollywood Reporter how she feels about the action that was taken against her show. The comedian noted that ‘this culture we’re living is [is one where] no one can make mistakes.’ She later clarified, ‘I don’t want to generalize because there are some bad people out there and those people shouldn’t work again, but in general, the culture today is one where you can’t learn.’

Despite saying the claims against her, and her suggestions it was orchestrated, she did add, ‘I learned that things happen here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.’

Ellen insisted that everyone who has come on her show was ‘happy,’ regardless of the testimonies from guests. She also added that the allegations had a huge impact on her and told The Hollywood Reporter ‘It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very.’ Ellen also said that she felt like she didn’t deserve the situation because she’s ‘a good person.’

Regardless of her claims, it seems the show is over. After the allegations, the show saw a 30% drop in views and it seems that everyone involved has a desire to move on to new pastures.