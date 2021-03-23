Ellen DeGeneres Show Loses 1 Million Viewers Following Toxic Workplace Accusations

PA Images/Warner Bros. Television Distribution

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has reportedly seen a significant ratings slump following allegations of a toxic workplace environment behind the scenes.

According to Nielsen ratings, the long-standing talk show has lost one million viewers since the much talked about debut of its 18th season on September 21, 2020.

This opening episode, which saw Ellen apologise to fans in the aftermath of the controversy, enjoyed the highest ratings for any Ellen season premiere in four years. However, this was not to last.

Last year, it emerged that several former staffers on the show had made allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against top executives.

On July 30, 2020, Buzzfeed News reported that several former employees had accused executive producer Kevin Leman of inappropriate behaviour at a company party in 2013 as well as in May 2017.

Addressing viewers during the season premiere, Ellen apologised in light of the allegations, and stated that she took responsibility ‘for what happens at my show’.

As reported by The New York Times, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has averaged 1.5 million viewers over the course of the last six months, down by 2.6 million when compared with the same period last year.

This adds up to a steep 43% decline in viewership for the multi award winning TV series, which has been on air since 2003.

The show is also down by 38% with its core demographic of female viewers under the age of 54, and has reportedly lost an approximate 20% in ad revenue, dropping from $131 million to $105 million.