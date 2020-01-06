Ellen DeGeneres Wins Golden Globe For ‘Outstanding Contribution To Television’

PA

Ellen DeGeneres has been awarded a Golden Globe on account of her ‘outstanding contribution to television’.

The 61-year-old TV host and comedian has been honoured with the Carol Burnett Award, which recognises the ‘undeniable charm and wit’ which has characterised her television career, as well as the kindness shown through her philanthropic work.

Ellen is the second recipient of this award, which was formed in 2019 in celebration of the remarkable career of pioneering actor Carol Burnett.

President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), Lorenzo Soria, has made the following statement:

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to honor Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award. From her sitcoms to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit. In addition to her television success, she’s an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year’s ceremony.

The Carol Burnett Award is presented to honorees who have made outstanding contributions to the medium of television, whether that be onscreen or off.

Kickstarting her career as an emcee at a New Orleans comedy club, Ellen rose to become one of the most successful sitcom stars of all time, with her hit show Ellen earning her multiple Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominations during its 1994 to 1998 run.

Using her talents as a comedian and as a writer, Ellen used Ellen to break new ground, with her character coming out as gay to a record breaking 46 million viewers during the 1997 Puppy Episode.

Having established herself as a household name, Ellen went on to become a talk show icon, with The Ellen DeGeneres Show now in its seventeenth season.

Having earned no fewer than 63 Daytime Emmy® Awards – including 11 for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show – The Ellen DeGeneres Show is beloved across America and beyond.

Tonight's recipient of the #GoldenGlobes Carol Burnett award, @TheEllenShow has arrived! And so has Carol herself! pic.twitter.com/RD2AC8mwU6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Congratulations to the wonderful Ellen DeGeneres on this very well-deserved recognition!

