Denzel Washington Had Huge Fight With Grey’s Anatomy Star

Training Day actor Denzel Washington found himself caught in a heated argument when he made his small-screen directing debut on the long-running show Grey’s Anatomy.

Best known for his acting roles, Washington found himself behind the camera a few years ago as he took on directing duties for the 2015 Grey’s Anatomy episode The Sound of Silence.

The episode sees Dr. Meredith Grey get brutally attacked by a patient, leaving her with multiple injuries. In the wake of the attack, the staff of Grey Sloan Memorial rally around the doctor to try and save her life.

Actor Ellen Pompeo, who starred as Dr. Grey in the series, recalled the filming of the episode recently as she reunited with former castmate Patrick Dempsey on a new instalment of her podcast Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo, where the pair discussed directing roles on the show.

With Washington having appeared on the show after Dempsey’s character was killed off, Dempsey asked Pompeo to recall her experience, with Pompeo initially responding to say the director was ‘amazing’.

Per Entertainment Weekly, the actor went on to admit that despite her high praise of Washington, the pair did find themselves caught in a heated exchange in which the director ‘went nuts on’ her during a scene in which her character is asked to listen to an apology from the man who injured her.

Pompeo explained Washington’s frustration came after she improvised some dialogue in response to an acting decision made by the guest star she was working with, saying: ‘He made this choice to speak very softly. And [Meredith] was pissed that [she] had to sit there and listen to this apology, and he wasn’t looking at [her] in the eye.

‘Again, we love actors who make choices, right?’, she continued, ‘And I yelled at him, and I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologise. Look at me.’ And that wasn’t in the dialogue, and Denzel went ham on my ass.’

According to the actor, Washington blasted Pompeo as he yelled: ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.’

Having the starring role in the show, Pompeo then took it upon herself to argue back, responding: ‘Listen, motherf*cker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?… You barely know where the bathroom is.’

After recalling the argument Pompeo assured she has the ‘utmost respect for [Washington] as an actor, as a director, as everything’, but couldn’t deny that they ‘went at it one day.’

When Washington’s wife came to set, Pompeo discussed the details of the fight and told her she was ‘not okay’ with the director and ‘not looking at him’, though she told Dempsey ‘that’s actors for you’.

She added: ‘Passionate and fiery — and that’s where you get the magic, and that’s where you get the good stuff. So it was an amazing experience, it really was.’

Though the pair might not have seen eye-to-eye on set, at least it seems there’s no bad blood between Washington and Pompeo now!