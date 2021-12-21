Ellen Pompeo Is Trying To ‘Convince Everybody To End Grey’s Anatomy’

ABC

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has admitted she is trying to ‘convince everybody’ to end the drama series which has been running for more than 16 years.

Pompeo has starred in the medical drama since its inception and over the years has welcomed a host of new faces into the cast, as well as bidding farewell to other beloved characters.

After filming its historic 18th season, Pompeo stressed that she would like to know how the story of her character Dr. Meredith Grey will come to an end.

Speaking to Insider, the actor said she has been ‘trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end’ but the idea of ending a series that has been so successful for so long isn’t a popular one.

She explained:

​I feel like I’m the super naïve one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.’

Pompeo reached a deal to return for the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy earlier this year, at which time sources told The Hollywood Reporter the actor had secured another salary increase to remain television’s highest-earning female actor in a primetime drama series.

It was noted at the time that no decisions were made about the future of the drama series beyond season 18, but in the meantime, Pompeo has taken on new responsibilities by beginning work with Betr Remedies, which sells over-the-counter medication to the public and aims to reduce medical waste.

Her involvement with the organisation came as she seeks to help make meaningful contributions to health equity.