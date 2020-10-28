Ellen Ratings See Biggest Year-To-Year Decline Of Any Talk Show
Ratings for The Ellen DeGeneres Show have seen the biggest year-to-year decline of any talk show following reports of a ‘toxic workplace environment’.
Ever since the news broke that the programme was undergoing internal investigations due to multiple workplace complaints back in July, it’s been a downward spiral for the talk show.
Ratings began to decline in August and slumped to an all time low, causing actor Kevin Hart to speak out on behalf of the comedian turned talk show host asking for ‘this hate sh*t to stop’.
Two months on, Ellen’s ratings have continued to decline, with reports showing that they’re down 42% compared to this time last year. According to Next TV, this is the biggest year-to-year decline of any talk show.
Ellen recently premiered its 18th season, and the host addressed the ongoing workplace rumours.
The 62-year-old said:
As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened.
[…] I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power and I realise that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.
She went on to say that the show has made ‘necessary changes’ since the investigations occurred, and that it’s ‘starting a new chapter’.
Some of these changes include the dropping of its top three producers: executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman; and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman.
In an email obtained by BuzzFeed News at the time, David McGuire, executive vice president of programming at Warner Bros., wrote, ‘We promised you change and a new culture, and we are absolutely committed to that. Many of you have spoken with WarnerMedia’s investigators, and we thank you for your honesty.’
It isn’t known if the investigations have come to a close yet.
While Ellen’s ratings have declined, The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s have increased. According to Nielsen Media Research, Clarkson’s show added 13% to a 0.9 live plus same day household rating, and improved 25% to a 0.5 among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54.
Topics: Celebrity, Ellen DeGeneres, Film and TV