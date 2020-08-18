Ellen Show Fires Three Top Producers Amid ‘Toxic’ Workplace Scandal

We promised you change and a new culture, and we are absolutely committed to that. Many of you have spoken with WarnerMedia’s investigators, and we thank you for your honesty. And though the investigation is nearing its conclusion, our willingness to confidentially hear your thoughts is ongoing.

We heard loud and clear that communication needs to be better, at every level. The EPs are already taking steps to make our communication more frequent and effective. I hope this note is another way we are showing our commitment to do better.