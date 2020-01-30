Ellen Surprises Teen Suspended Over Dreadlocks With $20,000 Scholarship The Ellen Show

Ellen DeGeneres has given a $20,000 scholarship to a high school student who was suspended for refusing to cut his dreadlocks.

Advert

Deandre Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, was also told he wouldn’t be able to attend his school’s graduation ceremony because his hair was ‘not in compliance’ with the school’s dress code.

The teen and his family strongly opposed the school’s decision, with his mother explaining Deandre has had dreadlocks for years.

boy with dreadlocks suspended from school Click 2 Houston

The student has always made an effort to follow the school’s dress code by tying his hair up so it was off his shoulders and out of his eyes, but Deandre returned to school after the Christmas holidays to find the school district had changed its dress code policy, meaning even when his hair was tied up, it was not acceptable.

Advert

If he doesn’t comply with the school’s request to cut his hair, Deandre’s only options are in-school suspension or an alternative school for children with behavioural issues.

Deandre Arnold surprised with scholarship from Ellen The Ellen Show

Deandre recently discussed the issue on The Ellen Show, where the host admitted she ‘didn’t understand’ why he was being told to cut his hair.

Speaking to her young guest, Ellen said:

You get good grades. You’ve never been in trouble, ever. This is the first time anything has come up. And now, you haven’t been in school for weeks because of this situation.

See how the host surprised Deandre here:

The show host urged the school to change its policy before inviting Alicia Keys on stage to surprise Deandre. The singer arrived carrying a cheque for $20,000, which she explained was for a college scholarship.

Advert

While presenting the money, Alicia said:

You’re destined for, already, such greatness. And we wanted to support that greatness and invest in that greatness. So we wanted to present you with a cheque for $20,000 dollars.

Deandre, who wants to become a veterinarian, told Ellen there were lots of girls at his school with long hair, so the fact he isn’t allowed it is nonsensical.

Deandre Arnold surprised with scholarship from Ellen The Ellen Show

The student is particularly opposed to cutting his dreadlocks because he considers them part of his family’s culture.

He explained:

It’s really important to me because my dad is from Trinidad. And I really wish the school would kind of be open to other cultures and just, at least let us try to tell you some things. Don’t just shut us out.

Hopefully Barbers Hill High School will see the inconsistency in its rules and allow Deandre to come back to school without having to cut his hair.