Elliot Page Fans Praise His ‘Genius’ E.T Halloween Costume

by : Cameron Frew on : 02 Nov 2021 11:44
Elliot Page Fans Praise His 'Genius' E.T Halloween Costume

With a simple red hoodie and jeans, Elliot Page’s E.T. costume ‘won’ Halloween.

When it comes to fancy dress, celebrities have the money to go all out. Just look at The Weeknd, who became totally unrecognisable as Don Vito Corleone from The Godfather, or Ariana Grande, who clearly endured hours of makeup in order to achieve her Creature from the Black Lagoon look.

Sometimes, the best costumes are the simplest. For The Umbrella Academy star, it’s likely he didn’t even need to go to the shops.

Page dressed up as Elliott for Halloween. No, not himself – the young character from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, famously played by Henry Thomas in 1982.

In a photo shared to Instagram, he can be seen wearing the red hoodie while doing the iconic ‘phone home’ pose. ‘(E.T.) Elliott #happyhalloween,’ the actor wrote in the caption.

The post has racked up more than 660,000 likes and thousands of comments from his fans. ‘I freaking love this,’ one user wrote. ‘You just made my Halloween better,’ another wrote. ‘You’re a genius I love you,’ a third wrote. ‘That’s so awesome,’ a fourth commented.

‘Elliot Page as Elliott from E.T definitely wins Halloween,’ another wrote on Twitter. ‘Yes! One of my favourite movies growing up. Your costume is a 10/10 for the nostalgia,’ a sixth wrote. ‘Now I can go to sleep totally happy,’ another tweeted.

‘I love this! E.T. and Pete’s Dragon we’re why Elliott was my favourite name as a tiny kid. One of my favourite characters now is named Eliot and guess what? I can choose my own name now! Eliot feels more me than anything else,’ another wrote.

