Elliot Page Fans Show Support After ‘Heartthrob’ Pic With Mae Martin

Fans are showing their support for Elliot Page after he posted a photo hanging out with comedian Mae Martin.

Page recently shared a snap of himself and the Feel Good co-creator hanging out, captioned: ‘Chilling with this heartthrob… PS I just finished season 2 of FEEL GOOD on @netflix and if you haven’t watched yet it what are you doing?’

The post has since racked up nearly 680,000 likes, with thousands commenting their support for the two stars.

‘Elliot Page and Mae Martin being friends is actually so personal to me,’ one user wrote. ‘Mae Martin and Elliot Page hanging out together… jealousy, jealousy,’ another tweeted. ‘Elliot Page and Mae Martin meeting up is like… the wildest and gayest combo I can think of… I am a little in love with both of them ngl,’ a third wrote.

‘To think that somewhere right now Mae Martin and Elliot Page are hanging out genuinely kills me that I can’t just be in the room,’ a fourth wrote. ‘Elliot page and Mae Martin taking [a photo] together was all I needed to see tonight thank you universe,’ a fifth tweeted.

‘I don’t know if I’ll be able to sleep knowing that Elliot Page and Mae Martin were together, breathing the same air and I wasn’t there either,’ another wrote.

Page is currently working on the next season of The Umbrella Academy. Feel Good‘s final season was released on June 4 earlier this year, with Martin telling The Guardian there won’t be a third series as it would ‘undo all this personal growth that the characters have made’.