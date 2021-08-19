Elliot Page Gets Matching Tattoo With Mae Martin

@elliotpage/Instagram/@hooraymae/Instagram

Elliot Page and Mae Martin have got matching tattoos and fans can’t handle it.

Earlier in July, The Umbrella Academy star posted a photo of himself and the Feel Good co-creator hanging out, writing, ‘Chilling with this heartthrob… PS I just finished season 2 of FEEL GOOD on @netflix and if you haven’t watched yet it what are you doing?’

After the snap hit social media, fans were absolutely delighted to see the pair together. ‘To think that somewhere right now Mae Martin and Elliot Page are hanging out genuinely kills me that I can’t just be in the room,’ one wrote on Twitter.

Martin recently posted a photo of them and Page, showing off their matching coffee cup tatts. ‘Someone stop us from getting more tattoos,’ they wrote in the caption.

It’s quickly racked up tens of thousands of likes and comments from fans. ‘The fact that you’re buddies gives me so much life,’ one wrote. ‘Damn all the cool kids know each other,’ another commented. ‘FREAKING ICONS,’ a third wrote.

It’s also made its way to Twitter, where it’s received a similar response. ‘MAE MARTIN AND ELLIOT PAGE GETTING MATCHING TATTOOS??? ICONIC,’ one wrote. ‘Elliot Page and Mae Martin getting matching tattoos made MY day,’ another wrote.

In an interview with PinkNews, Martin recalled meeting Page. ‘I was like a weird sort-of homeless stoner – I had an apartment, but there were no locks on the door. Elliot was filming X-Men at the time, I think, and we had a mutual friend,’ they said.

‘So we had that one night, and then years later Elliot sent me a message saying he’d seen my stand-up, and then we became friends,’ Martin added.

