Elliot Page Shares Adorable Christmas Puppy Selfie

Elliot Page is celebrating Christmas with a furry companion this year.

In a new Instagram post, Page marked the festivities with a Christmassy snap alongside an adorable pooch.

‘Sending some love from us,’ he wrote in the caption. The photo is already on its way to one million likes, with thousands of comments from fans across social media.

‘Honestly I don’t know who I want to hug more here… sorry bro it’s probably your dog though. Happy holidays!’ one user wrote. ‘Thank u beautiful Elliot, seeing you here on the social network is a gift to my heart. I wish you everything beautiful and wonderful because you deserve it. Happy Holidays,’ another wrote.

‘They look so good I am going to go insane,’ a third fan wrote. ‘Every time you post a selfie my mental health improves,’ another fan commented. ‘Happy Christmas Elliot, hope it’s a great one for you,’ another wrote. ‘Sending a lot of love and support back,’ a fifth wrote.

‘The dog is looking into the abyss, love you Elliot,’ a sixth commented. ‘I see you! I’m very happy that you are being your authentic self. Happy for you,’ another wrote.