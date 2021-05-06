Elon Musk Criticised For Not Wearing Proper Face Mask In SNL Promo

His hosting gig at Saturday Night Live was already controversial, and now Elon Musk has received even more criticism, after failing to wear a proper face mask at the show.

In a new promo photo posted to SNL’s Twitter yesterday, May 5, Musk can be seen checking his lines at a read through for the show. And it wasn’t long before people started to point out that the Tesla CEO’s face covering left something to be desired.

Rather than wearing the surgical, N95 or elasticated cloth masks thought to give the best protection against transmitting COVID-19, the photo shows Musk wearing a black bandana tied around his face.

It seems like the bandana has actually been Musk’s face covering of choice for a while now – he’s been pictured wearing the same look multiple times in the past year – but the decision hasn’t impressed his critics, many of whom took to Twitter to claim that he was behaving irresponsibly by not wearing a proper mask.

‘Oof honey that ‘mask’……’ one user posted, with another writing ‘make him put a real mask on wtf.’ A third user questioned why Musk was wearing a bandana, but admitted ‘im not even surprised at this point.’

Other users suggested Musk could compromise on the issue and use it as an opportunity to promote his love of Dogecoin, with one person saying ‘he should wear a doge mask on air.’

While some people have pointed out that Musk has likely already been vaccinated, in New York City masks are still mandatory in all public places regardless of vaccination status. The official NYC COVID-19 face covering guidance states that cloth masks should be ‘well-secured’ and worn ‘snug against your face.’

This latest uproar is just one in a long line of incidents in which the billionaire has been criticised for failing to take the pandemic seriously. In March 2020, Musk took to Twitter to claim that ‘the coronavirus panic is dumb’, while also predicting that by April 2020 the US would have ‘probably close to zero new cases’.

He was also a vocal opponent of California’s stay-at-home orders, labelling them ‘fascist’ and calling for states to ‘give people back their goddamn freedom’ after Tesla was forced to delay plans to re-open production lines.

More recently, the SpaceX founder has faced backlash for spreading anti-vax misinformation, although he has since clarified his views, saying in April ‘I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal.’