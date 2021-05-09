Elon Musk Gen Z Sketch Slammed For ‘Unbearable Levels Of Cringe’

Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Viewers have taken aim at Elon Musk’s ‘Gen Z Hospital’ sketch on Saturday Night Live, dubbing it ‘unbearably’ cringe-worthy.

Many people were apprehensive about the Tesla and SpaceX boss’s stint as host, especially after teasing such zingers as ‘Irony Man’ on Twitter. However, his opening monologue was a resounding success, honing Musk’s demeanor and trademarks hilariously.

However, as the show progressed onto the sketches, problems arose when Musk joined Kate McKinnon and others to make fun of today’s teenage slang.

Twitter user KnowNothing shared a clip of the skit, writing, ‘SNL‘s Gen Z Hospital sketch might just be the worst thing I have ever witnessed. Unbearable levels of cringe.’

It features Musk as a doctor talking to a group of friends asking for the ‘tea’ on their ‘bestie’ who took a ‘major L’ while driving. It goes on for quite some time.

Among other reactions, one user wrote, ‘I wonder how much they had to pay the audience to watch, let alone laugh, at this sh*t.’ Another commented, ‘I mean SNL has been sh*t for years… but my god this was exceedingly cringe even for them.’

Another pointed out, ‘I think this is the first time Gen Z has had to feel the abject cringe about a comedy show co-opting their slang and using it terribly wrong. Welcome to the big leagues now.’ A fourth wrote, ‘RIP to the terms and phrases brutally murdered by Elon and the SNL gang this evening.’

While Dogecoin’s stock plummeted following the show, with Musk describing it as a ‘hustle’, others have joked that Gen Z Hospital somehow caused the price to drop. ‘Cringe episode, then Doge tanks right after that Gen Z Hospital skit,’ one user wrote.

Another tweeted, ‘This predicament is genuinely funnier than anything SNL has done in the last 10 years.’