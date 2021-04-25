Elon Musk Hosting SNL Slammed As ‘Dumbest F*cking Thing Show’s Ever Done’

PA Images

Being picked as a host for Saturday Night Live has long been the dream of many comedians, a coveted post previously held by comedic legends such as Chris Rock and Billy Crystal.

Usually an appointed host will already have plenty of experience in this arena, having already proven themselves to be funny and entertaining on a professional scale.

Therefore, SNL fans were a little taken aback to learn that the SpaceX Elon Musk will be hosting the iconic sketch comedy show on May 8, joined by returning musical guest Miley Cyrus.

Although Musk has indeed enjoyed enormous success in the world of business, he hasn’t trodden the usual road to this enviable position. It’s also not exactly clear what his sense of humour is like aside from what we can glean from his many Dogecoin memes.

The hosts of That Week In SNL – a podcast which dives into old episodes of SNL – tweeted:

Every SNL fan has a different take on the show but I think the one thing we can ALL truly agree on is that having Elon Musk host the show is one of the most absolute dumbest f**king things they’ve ever done.

Reality TV producer Keith Edwards tweeted:

Elon Musk hosting SNL is the most reckless casting decision they’ve made since Donald Trump.

It’s unclear at the time of writing exactly what Musk has in store for viewers or whether – in the words of one SNL – he is indeed ‘incapable of being funny’.

Not giving much away about what’s to come, Musk appeared to hint that he will be trying out some edgy humour, tweeting, ‘Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is’ alongside a devil emoji.