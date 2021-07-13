Elon Musk Slammed For ‘F*cking Stupid’ Review Of Loki

PA Images/Marvel

Elon Musk’s review of Loki has been dubbed ‘f*cking stupid’ on social media.

The Marvel Disney+ show follows Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief in the fallout of his convenient Tesseract escape in Avengers: Endgame, charged by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) with meddling with the timeline and forced into helping Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) tidy things up in different worlds.

If anything, its nearest – and still pretty weak – comparison is Doctor Who. However, the Tesla boss and SpaceX chief has likened it to a particular cartoon that always gets strong reactions.

Disney+

‘Loki is pretty good. Basically, live-action [Rick and Morty] with a long romance ark,’ Musk wrote, accidentally using ‘ark’ instead of arc.

Of course, Rick and Morty features its titular grandpa-and-grandson adventurers travelling through time and space on a host of wild, often violent escapades. Loki is also created by Michael Waldron, a screenwriter who’s worked on the popular Adult Swim show, so it’s not entirely mad to draw some sort of line between the two.

However, describing it as a ‘basically live-action’ version of the cartoon isn’t really fair, and fans have been quick to criticise Musk. ‘Guy who has only seen Rick and Morty watching any time travel or multiverse related show… getting big Rick and Morty vibes from this,’ one user wrote.

‘Besides Waldron as it’s writer, what f*cking similarities does Loki have with Rick and Morty?’ another asked. ‘Man I don’t even know what smarky thing to say lmao money makes people f*cking stupid,’ another tweeted.

‘Either he only watches Rick and Morty or thinks the concept of multiverse variants is original to Rick and Morty because I really don’t know what the similarities are beyond that,’ a fourth user wrote. ‘Can’t really begin to describe how funny ‘guy who can only understand Marvel shows/movies through the lens of Rick and Morty’ is as a concept,’ a fifth tweeted.

Others have taken Musk’s enjoyment of the show as ‘confirmation’ he’s behind the TVA, pointing to his brief cameo in Iron Man 2.

‘Quick, everyone! BUY LOKI, BUY BUY BUY,’ another joked, referencing Musk’s constant impact on the crypto market with the vaguest tweets.

As you’d expect, quite a few people have employed the classic copypasta in the replies, writing: ‘To be fair, you have to have a very high IQ to understand Rick and Morty. The humour is extremely subtle, and without a solid grasp of theoretical physics most of the jokes will go over a typical viewer’s head.’