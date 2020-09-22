Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Taking Tom Cruise To Space For His Next Movie PA Images/Universal Pictures

It’s official: Tom Cruise is heading to space to shoot his next movie, with the help of Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Let’s face it, the way this year’s going, it was only a matter of time before the two officially joined forces; either with Musk creating some out-there invention for one of the actor’s death-defying stunts, or with Cruise shooting his next movie from actual space.

Now, it seems as though we’re finally making headway with at least one of those possibilities, as plans for Cruise’s outer space film have just been finalised, with the trip scheduled for next year.

Over the weekend, Space Shuttle Almanac’s official Twitter account – which covers all space-related stories – confirmed the project had been greenlighted by all involved parties.

The tweet, which was accompanied by an image documenting the International Space Station’s manifest for the next three years, confirmed that Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria would be piloting the Crew Dragon tourist mission in October 2021.

Full-service human spaceflight mission provider Axiom Space and SpaceX are working together to ensure the mission runs smoothly, with both Cruise and director Doug Liman expected to be on board when the mission launches.

The manifest also shows that one seat on the tourist flight still needs to be filled, although as of yet it’s unclear who will be taking that spot.

It comes after news first broke of the film earlier this year, with reports confirming Cruise was in talks with NASA and Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX to shoot his next movie in space.

At the time, the space agency confirmed its involvement via Twitter, where NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote:

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.

The film remains untitled and currently has no studio attached to it, although Liman is in the process of writing its script.

Christopher McQuarrie, the director of the Mission: Impossible films, will act as story adviser and producer, joining Cruise, Liman and PJ van Sandwijk as producers.

Although all other details are being kept top secret, I’d say we’ve got a lot to look forward to, considering the film’s budget is estimated to be around $200 million. And let’s face it, with that amount of money, I’m expecting it to be out of this world…