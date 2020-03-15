Emilia Clarke Is ‘Annoyed’ By How Game Of Thrones Ended For Jon Snow
It’s been nearly a year since Game of Thrones left our screens and if I’m being honest with you, I still don’t think I’m over it.
Never before has the final season of a TV show been so controversial, at least not one that I’m aware of, and now it seems even the cast weren’t too happy with the way things turned out.
Emilia Clarke – aka Daenerys Targaryen, aka Mother of Dragons – has spoken out about how ‘annoyed’ she felt at the way the series ended for Jon Snow.
In case the events of the final episode have escaped your mind – or, more likely, you’ve wiped them from your memory entirely – let me give you a quick recap of what went down.
Daenerys, aka Clarke, was murdered at the hands of her boyfriend (and nephew) Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington. And while he at first was facing execution for her murder, Snow was instead sentenced to the Night’s Watch by King Bran.
Speaking to The Times, Clarke said she ‘felt for her’ character when she got handed the fate she did, adding: ‘I really felt for her.’
The actor continued:
And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally.
Clarke had been made aware of the ending way in advance, and as such had to keep it a secret until the big reveal. Something which, even now, she still hasn’t been able to fully process.
She explained:
When the show did end, it was like coming out of a bunker. Everything felt really strange. Then obviously for it to have the backlash it did…
I knew how I felt when I first read it, and I tried, at every turn, not to consider too much what other people might say, but I did always consider what the fans might think — because we did it for them, and they were the ones who made us successful, so… it’s just polite, isn’t it?
She also responded to criticism that the final season was a little rushed, and tried to include too much in far too little time, admitting: ‘We could have spun it out for a little longer.’
And despite the massive role she played in making Game of Thrones what it is today, Clarke described herself only as a ‘small cog in a very, very, very big machine’.
Which is definitely an understatement, but I guess we’ll just have to take her word for it.
