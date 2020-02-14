Emilio Estevez Is Officially Back On The Ice For The New Mighty Ducks Reboot
Ducks fly together! The buzz around The Mighty Ducks reboot is officially on.
Not only will Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) be joining the cast, but everyone’s favourite coach is back, as Emilio Estevez confirms he’ll be reprising his role as Gordon Bombay, the lawyer-turned-hockey coach.
The 57-year-old looked thrilled as he got back on the ice while filming in Canada, in pictures released on the official Disney+ Twitter account on Thursday, February 13.
In the photos, Estevez can be seen holding a hockey stick in his hand as he poses with a young team of skaters.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, he will also be credited as an executive producer in the eagerly anticipated comedy reboot, as he reunites with franchise creator Steve Brill.
Estevez told the publication:
Once a Duck, always a Duck! And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in franchise.
Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform.
The original film followed arrogant lawyer Gordon Bombay, who is forced to coach a little league hockey team after he was picked up by cops for being over the legal alcohol limit while behind the wheel.
Quite miraculously, Bombay manages to slowly coach the youngsters into champions in true feel-good Disney style.
The synopsis for the 10-episode reboot reads:
The new Mighty Ducks is set in present day Minnesota, where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team.
After 12-year-old Evan (Good Girls’ Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.
I know what you’re thinking: it sounds like they’ve become the brutal, cut-throat team we were all taught to hate in the original franchise, but surely Disney+ will manage to pull it out the bag, for nostalgia’s sake.
Other than that, there are few details known about the eagerly anticipated reboot, so it’s unknown when we can expect a release date.
However, if those pictures are anything to go by, filming is officially under way. Get your skates on, Ducks.
