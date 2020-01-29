Emilio Estevez Will Return As Gordon Bombay In Mighty Ducks Disney Series Buena Vista Pictures

The 1990s were a golden age for underdog sporting comedies, giving plenty of false hope to those like myself who were terrible during every single PE lesson.

Advert

Such movies taught us that with the right coach and a hard-won appreciation of the power of team spirit, even the clumsiest of teens could share in a triumphant victory against a scheming rival school.

Perhaps the most iconic addition to this genre is The Mighty Ducks (1992), where we see egotistical former lawyer Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) find new purpose in his community service work coaching a kids’ hockey team.

The Mighty Ducks Buena Vista Pictures

The jubilant ending is perhaps even more predictable given how comically crap the players are when Coach Bombay first encounters them.

Advert

And yet there is something rather sweet about this – admittedly poorly reviewed – movie, which has earned itself a place in the heart of all those who once loved nothing more than renting a big pile of VHS tapes from their local video shop.

So it’s not surprising The Mighty Ducks are due to hit the ice rink once again, with a Disney+ reboot of the film franchise on the way.

Best of all, Estevez, 57, will be reprising the role of Coach Bombay, as reported by The Illuminerdi.

The Mighty Ducks Buena Vista Pictures

Estevez will have a lead role in the series, meaning this won’t be just a mere nostalgic cameo.

This new series, which will consist of 10 half-hour episodes, will reportedly focus on a 13-year-old boy who ends up getting himself kicked off the junior division Mighty Ducks team. This turn of events leads to the boy and his mother forming their own team, meaning they have to find players, a coach, and a place to play.

Characters will include Koob, ‘a shy kid who always plays video games’, and Nick, who ‘likes to pretend he has his own imaginary TV show’.

We will also meet ‘popular girl’ Mary, and ‘unpopular girl’ Lauren, ‘who likes to wear wings and a cape at school and pretend she’s a fairy-magician’. Lauren will ‘try to be friends with the more popular Mary but she ignores her’. No doubt they will overcome their differences in the end.

Advert

The Mighty Ducks Buena Vista Pictures

James Griffiths (Cuban Fury) will reportedly direct each of the 10 episodes. Filming will begin this March in Vancouver, Canada, with some outlets speculating an autumn release date.

Estevez won’t be the only one making his return. Screenwriter Steven Brill – who wrote the original trilogy – and original producer Jordan Kerner will also be working on the series.