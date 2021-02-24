Emily In Paris Creators Accused Of Bribing Golden Globes Voters For Nominations

Darren Star/Vulture/Netflix

The creators of Emily in Paris are being accused of bribing people for Golden Globe nominations.

The show, which stars Lily Collins, made its Netflix debut in September 2020, and despite its mixed reception, a second season was confirmed to be in the works two months later.

Critics of Emily In Paris had described it as ‘unrealistic’ and full of clichés, but Darren Star – the show’s creator and the man behind several hit TV shows including Sex and the City – said the programme was intended to be a ‘love letter to Paris through the eyes of this American girl who has never been there’.

Netflix

Now, with awards season just around the corner, many have been left surprised to hear that Emily In Paris has received two Golden Globes nominations – something The Los Angeles Times thinks is down to bribery.

According to the newspaper’s report, in 2019, prior to Emily in Paris’ release, Paramount Pictures flew 30 Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) members to France to visit the show’s set.

The HFPA members were treated to a stay at a 5-star Parisian hotel where rooms start at $1,400 per night, as well as a news conference and lunch at the Musée des Arts Forains, a private museum filled with amusement rides dating back to 1850, where the show was shooting.

One of those on the visit told the LA Times that they were all ‘treated like kings and queens’.

PA Images

In addition to this, the LA Times claims that the HFPA have a ‘history of favoring light, European-set fare’. Despite this, many were still left surprised at Emily in Paris’s nominations.

An unnamed HFPA member who wasn’t invited on the lavish press trip said the show’s nominations ‘points to a broader credibility issue for the group’.

They said, ‘There was a real backlash and rightly so – that show doesn’t belong on any ‘Best of 2020′ list. It’s an example of why many of us say we need change. If we continue to do this, we invite criticism and derision.’

Representatives for Paramount Network and Netflix have reportedly declined to comment on the matter.

PA Images

Nominations for TV shows and films being bought – to an extent – isn’t a new thing. A source told the LA Times that HFPA members ‘live for the events, rather than for the love of movies – it’s more about how you’re treating them’.

The source, who previously worked for Amazon Studios, added that the streamer had previously retained a dedicated team of half a dozen people solely to work with the HFPA.