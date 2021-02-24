unilad
Advert

Emily In Paris Creators Accused Of Bribing Golden Globes Voters For Nominations

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 24 Feb 2021 14:27
Emily In Paris Creators Accused Of Bribing Golden Globes Voters For NominationsDarren Star/Vulture/Netflix

The creators of Emily in Paris are being accused of bribing people for Golden Globe nominations.

The show, which stars Lily Collins, made its Netflix debut in September 2020, and despite its mixed reception, a second season was confirmed to be in the works two months later.

Advert

Critics of Emily In Paris had described it as ‘unrealistic’ and full of clichés, but Darren Star – the show’s creator and the man behind several hit TV shows including Sex and the City – said the programme was intended to be a ‘love letter to Paris through the eyes of this American girl who has never been there’.

Netflix Confirms Emily In Paris Returning For Season 2Netflix

Now, with awards season just around the corner, many have been left surprised to hear that Emily In Paris has received two Golden Globes nominations – something The Los Angeles Times thinks is down to bribery.

According to the newspaper’s report, in 2019, prior to Emily in Paris’ release, Paramount Pictures flew 30 Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) members to France to visit the show’s set.

Advert

The HFPA members were treated to a stay at a 5-star Parisian hotel where rooms start at $1,400 per night, as well as a news conference and lunch at the Musée des Arts Forains, a private museum filled with amusement rides dating back to 1850, where the show was shooting.

One of those on the visit told the LA Times that they were all ‘treated like kings and queens’.

PA Images

In addition to this, the LA Times claims that the HFPA have a ‘history of favoring light, European-set fare’. Despite this, many were still left surprised at Emily in Paris’s nominations.

Advert

An unnamed HFPA member who wasn’t invited on the lavish press trip said the show’s nominations ‘points to a broader credibility issue for the group’.

They said, ‘There was a real backlash and rightly so – that show doesn’t belong on any ‘Best of 2020′ list. It’s an example of why many of us say we need change. If we continue to do this, we invite criticism and derision.’

Representatives for Paramount Network and Netflix have reportedly declined to comment on the matter.

PA Images
Advert

Nominations for TV shows and films being bought – to an extent – isn’t a new thing. A source told the LA Times that HFPA members ‘live for the events, rather than for the love of movies – it’s more about how you’re treating them’.

The source, who previously worked for Amazon Studios, added that the streamer had previously retained a dedicated team of half a dozen people solely to work with the HFPA.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

DaBaby Defends Jojo Siwa ‘B*tch’ Lyric, Says He Wasn’t Dissing 17-Year-Old
Music

DaBaby Defends Jojo Siwa ‘B*tch’ Lyric, Says He Wasn’t Dissing 17-Year-Old

Australian High School Praised For Introducing Pronoun Badges To Help Trans Students
News

Australian High School Praised For Introducing Pronoun Badges To Help Trans Students

Couple Who Rescued Freezing Dog On Hike Reported To Police For Breaching Lockdown
Animals

Couple Who Rescued Freezing Dog On Hike Reported To Police For Breaching Lockdown

Two Hospitalised After Shooting Breaks Out On Roddy Ricch Music Video Set
Music

Two Hospitalised After Shooting Breaks Out On Roddy Ricch Music Video Set

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, France, Golden Globes, Now

Credits

The Los Angeles Times

  1. The Los Angeles Times

    Golden Globes voters in tumult: Members accuse Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. of self-dealing, ethical lapses

 