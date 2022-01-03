Emily In Paris Criticised Over ‘Insulting’ Ukrainian Stereotype

Netflix

Ukraine’s culture minister says he has lodged a complaint with Netflix over a character featured in Emily In Paris.

The hit show’s second season introduces a character from Ukraine’s capital Kyiv named Petra, who is portrayed as dressing poorly and fearing being deported, and in one scene shoplifts during a trip with the main character.

It’s not the first time Emily In Paris has been accused of leaning heavily on stereotypes, however this latest incident has caused something of a national outrage, with Ukrainian culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko stepping in to officially complain about the ‘insulting’ image of Ukrainians he says is being promoted by the show.

In a post on the private messaging platform Telegram, Tkachenko said ‘In Emily in Paris, we have a caricature image of a Ukrainian woman that is unacceptable. It is also insulting. Is that how Ukrainians are seen abroad? [As people] who steal, want to get everything for free, be afraid of deportation? This should not be so.’

According to the BBC, the controversy has gained a mixed response among Ukrainians, with one person, who happens to herself live in Paris, describing the portrayal as ‘a low cost trick, absolute scandal and a shame’ in a viral Instagram post.

In contrast, Ukrainian film producer Natalka Yakymovych said ‘so in a TV series, negative characters can be anything but Ukrainian? Obviously, we all would like her to be from Moscow, but you don’t always get what you want.’

Netflix has not commented on the complaint, however Tkachenko claimed the streaming giant had agreed to maintain ‘close contact’ with him to ‘help ensure the attitude of Ukrainians is taken into account in future filming.’

Over the course of its two seasons, Emily In Paris has generated numerous controversies, with French critics blasting the show for its stereotypical view of France. Viewers have also criticised the main character as promoting the image of an ‘ignorant American abroad.’

Yet despite the negative reviews, the show emerged as one of Netflix’s biggest hits during lockdown, with the series widely expected to be renewed for a third season.